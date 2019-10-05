Former Dallas Police officer convicted of killing her neighbor begins 10-year prison sentence

Holding a Bible given to her by State District Judge Tammy Kent, former Dallas Police Officer Amber Guyger leaves court for jail following her sentencing, Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, in Dallas. Guyger, who said she mistook neighbor Botham Jean’s apartment for her own and fatally shot him in his living room, was sentenced to a decade in prison. (Tom Fox/The Dallas Morning News via AP, Pool)

DALLAS, Tex. (KSNW) – The former Dallas Police officer convicted of murder for killing her neighbor is in prison.

Amber Guyger started her 10-year prison sentence Friday for the murder of Botham Jean. She was turned over to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice Friday morning.

Jean would have turned 28-years-old this week.

Guyger shot him last September after saying she mistook his apartment for hers and thought he was a burglar.

