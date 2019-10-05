Former Dallas Police officer convicted of killing her neighbor begins 10-year prison sentence

DALLAS, Tex. (KSNW) – The former Dallas Police officer convicted of murder for killing her neighbor is in prison.
Amber Guyger started her 10-year prison sentence Friday for the murder of Botham Jean. She was turned over to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice Friday morning.
Jean would have turned 28-years-old this week.
Guyger shot him last September after saying she mistook his apartment for hers and thought he was a burglar.
