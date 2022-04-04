MOUNT VERNON, Mo. (AP) — A former southwest Missouri sheriff’s deputy faces animal abuse charges after his girlfriend’s dog died of injuries that included fractured ribs and a liver laceration.

The preliminary hearing for 24-year-old Zachary Cook, of Mount Vernon, is scheduled for April 12. He is free on bond after pleading not guilty last month to three counts each animal abuse and burglary.

Lawrence County Sheriff Brad Delay said Cook resigned from the sheriff’s office after learning about the charges.

Cook’s attorney, Dakota Paris, said in a statement that “the truth will come out through the judicial process.”