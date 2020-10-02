Click here for coronavirus updates Pandemic Pass or Fail

Former Vice President Joe Biden offers sympathy after President Trump tests positive for coronavirus

Supporters listen as Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden ends his speech at the Pittsburgh train station in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, on September 30, 2020, during a train campaign tour. – Biden on Wednesday branded his presidential rival’s caustic debate performance as a “national embarrassment” for not addressing concerns of everyday Americans and failing to clearly denounce white supremacist groups. (Photo by ROBERTO SCHMIDT / AFP) (Photo by ROBERTO SCHMIDT/AFP via Getty Images)

Joe Biden, former vice president and President Donald Trump’s rival in the 2020 presidential election, has tweeted out his sympathies after the president and first lady tested positive for the coronavirus.

Biden wrote:

Jill and I send our thoughts to President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump for a swift recovery. We will continue to pray for the health and safety of the president and his family.

