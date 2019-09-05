Foster mom charged in hot car death

PINEVILLE, N.C. (WCNC) – A foster mother has been charged in connection to a 1-year-old child’s death after that child was left inside a hot vehicle in Pineville, North Carolina.
The incident happened on Aug. 29 in a Lowe’s parking lot. The cause of death was listed as hyperthermia due to environmental exposure.
After a thorough investigation, Pineville police obtained a criminal warrant on the foster mother, 42-year-old Dawn Aberson-Vanden Broecke.
She was charged with involuntary manslaughter.
