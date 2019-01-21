National / World

Four dead in Oregon ax murder

WOODBURN, Ore. (KGW) - Authorities say an Oregon man killed four members of his family in what investigators describe as a "horrific scene."

Clackamas County Sheriff's investigators say 42-year-old Mark Leo Gregory Gago killed his parents, his girlfriend and their infant daughter late Saturday night inside their Woodburn home.

The victims are identified as 9-month-old Olivia Gago, 31-year-old Shaina Sweitzer, 66-year-old Jerry Bremer and 64-year-old Pamela Bremer.  

Deputies shot Gago after they arrived to find him attacking his girlfriend's 8-year-old daughter from a previous relationship. 

Investigators believe Gago used a variety of weapons in the attacks including a sword and an ax.. 

"Every investigator that I've talked to that has been inside the residence, they can not explain how horrific the scene is, it's a traumatic scene just to see, so this is a tough one," said Clackamas County Sheriff's Sgt. Brian Jensen.
 

