Video shows New Jersey produce company going up in flames

DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP, N.J. (WCAU) – Thick smoke poured into the air as a devastating fire burned at a large New Jersey produce company warehouse Tuesday afternoon.

The blaze broke out shortly after noon at F&S Produce Co., Inc.’s Industrial Frozen Production facility along Lebanon Road in Deerfield Township, the company said.

Flames and thick black smoke could be seen pouring from the Rosenhayn, New Jersey, building as the fire appeared to spread and burn out of control at 2 p.m.

The facility was quickly evacuated after the fire broke out, F&S Produce said in a prepared statement.

“Our evacuation protocols that we have in place enabled us to safely evacuate all of our employees from the plant without injury,” the company said.

Besides the production facility, flames also appeared to consume a couple tractor-trailers parked there.

Firefighters battled the flames for hours.

“We are grateful for their efforts during this devastating event,” F&S said.

F&S Produce dates back to the 1970s. The company says it delivers frozen produce products through the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions.

“We would like to thank our community for their outpouring of concern and support at this time,” F&S said.

In the coming days, the company will assess the damage and work to place employees at other processing plants, F&S said.

