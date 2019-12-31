Funeral services announced for sports reporter killed in plane crash

Funeral services have been announced for Carley McCord, sports reporter and daughter-in-law of LSU’s offensive coordinator Steve Ensminger.

Thirty-year-old McCord died in a small plane crash Saturday in Lafayette that claimed the lives of four others.

Memorial services will be held Saturday, January 4, 2020, at 1 p.m. at St. Jean Vianney Catholic Church, 16166 S. Harrells Ferry Rd. in Baton Rouge.

Interment will follow the funeral services at St. George Catholic Church, 7808 Saint George Drive in Baton Rouge.

Resthaven Funeral Home in Baton Rouge has been placed in charge of her final arrangements.

