Photos: Beirut explosion
National / World
by: Nexstar Media Wire
Posted:
Aug 4, 2020 / 12:39 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Aug 7, 2020 / 08:18 AM CDT
A picture shows the scene of an explosion in Beirut on Aug. 4, 2020. Two huge explosion rocked the Lebanese capital Beirut, wounding dozens of people, shaking buildings and sending huge plumes of smoke billowing into the sky. Lebanese media carried images of people trapped under rubble, some bloodied, after the massive explosions, the cause of which was not immediately known. (Photo by Anwar AMRO / AFP) (Photo by ANWAR AMRO/AFP via Getty Images)
Lebanese firefights extinguish fire at the scene of an explosion at the port in the capital Beirut on Aug. 4, 2020. (Photo by STR / AFP) (Photo by STR/AFP via Getty Images)
A man reacts at the scene of an explosion at the port in Lebanon’s capital Beirut on Aug. 4, 2020. (Photo by IBRAHIM AMRO / AFP) (Photo by IBRAHIM AMRO/AFP via Getty Images)
A picture shows the scene of an explosion in Beirut on Aug. 4, 2020. (Photo by Anwar AMRO / AFP) (Photo by ANWAR AMRO/AFP via Getty Images)
A wounded man is checked by a fireman near the scene of an explosion in Beirut on Aug. 4, 2020. (Photo by Anwar AMRO / AFP) (Photo by ANWAR AMRO/AFP via Getty Images)
Lebanese firefighters work at the scene of an explosion in the Lebanese capital Beirut on Aug. 4, 2020. (Photo by ANWAR AMRO / AFP) (Photo by ANWAR AMRO/AFP via Getty Images)
Valarie Fakhoury, a British grandmother with her Lebanese daughter and granddaughter, stand outside the emergency ward of a hospital in central Beirut following a huge explosion that rocked the Lebanese capital on Aug. 4, 2020. (Photo by Janine HAIDAR / AFP) (Photo by JANINE HAIDAR/AFP via Getty Images)
Lebanese firefights extinguish fire at the scene of an explosion at the port in the capital Beirut on Aug. 4, 2020. (Photo by STR / AFP) (Photo by STR/AFP via Getty Images)
Smoke billows following an explosion in the Lebanese capital Beirut on Aug. 4, 2020. (Photo by JOSEPH EID / AFP) (Photo by JOSEPH EID/AFP via Getty Images)
Firefighters evacuate a wounded man from the scene of an explosion at the port in Beirut on Aug, 4, 2020. (Photo by Anwar AMRO / AFP) (Photo by ANWAR AMRO/AFP via Getty Images)
A picture shows the scene of an explosion in Beirut on Aug. 4, 2020. (Photo by STR / AFP) (Photo by STR/AFP via Getty Images)
A picture shows the scene of an explosion at the port in Beirut on Aug. 4, 2020. (Photo by STR / AFP) (Photo by STR/AFP via Getty Images)
A picture shows the scene of an explosion at the port in the Lebanese capital Beirut on Aug. 4, 2020. (Photo by STR / AFP) (Photo by STR/AFP via Getty Images)
A picture shows the scene of an explosion at the port in the Lebanese capital Beirut on Aug. 4, 2020. (Photo by STR / AFP) (Photo by STR/AFP via Getty Images)
A Lebanese army soldier runs at the scene of an explosion at the port of Lebanon’s capital Beirut on Aug. 4, 2020. (Photo by STR / AFP) (Photo by STR/AFP via Getty Images)
This picture taken on Aug. 4, 2020 shows a view of buildings damaged following an explosion at the port of Lebanon’s capital Beirut. (Photo by JOSEPH EID / AFP) (Photo by JOSEPH EID/AFP via Getty Images)
An elderly woman is helped while walking through debris after a large explosion on Aug. 4, 2020 in Beirut, Lebanon. Video shared on social media showed a structure fire near the port of Beirut followed by a second massive explosion, which damaged surrounding buildings and injured hundreds. (Photo by Daniel Carde/Getty Images)
A car is damaged after a large explosion on Aug. 4, 2020 in Beirut, Lebanon. (Photo by Daniel Carde/Getty Images)
People gather by cars destroyed following an explosion at the port of Lebanon’s capital Beirut on Aug. 4, 2020. (Photo by JOSEPH EID / AFP) (Photo by JOSEPH EID/AFP via Getty Images)
A picture shows a destroyed silo at the scene of an explosion at the port in the Lebanese capital Beirut on Aug. 4, 2020. (Photo by STR / AFP) (Photo by STR/AFP via Getty Images)
This picture taken on Aug. 4, 2020 shows a view of the port of Lebanon’s capital Beirut with its cranes in the aftermath of a massive explosion. (Photo by JOSEPH EID / AFP) (Photo by JOSEPH EID/AFP via Getty Images)
