Gas prices growing across the U.S. as states reopen

National / World

CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) – The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline increased by 6 cents over the past two weeks, to $2.22 per gallon.

That’s 51 cents below the average pump price from a year ago.

Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Sunday that demand for gasoline remains weak even as states reopen for business amid the coronavirus pandemic. She said prices at the pump may slow soon.

The highest average price in the nation for regular-grade gas is $3.15 per gallon in the San Francisco Bay Area. The lowest average is $1.78 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

