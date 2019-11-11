Gender reveal ends in plane crash

TURKEY, Texas (KAMR/NBC News) – A pilot who survived a September crash while attempting a flyover at a gender reveal party told investigators his plane stalled after he “got too slow.”

A preliminary report from the National Transportation Safety Board released last week revealed new details about the plane crash near Turkey, Texas on September 7.

The NTSB report said the pilot maneuvered to a low altitude to drop 350 gallons of pink water for a gender reveal.

The report said, “The Federal Aviation Administration inspector reported that the accident occurred during a low pass for a gender reveal celebration.”

“He added that there were two persons on board the single seat airplane,” the preliminary report also said.

This model of plane is commonly used as a crop duster. The passenger suffered minor injuries and the pilot was not injured.

