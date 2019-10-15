Breaking News
Pistotnik pleads guilty in cyberattack case

GM CEO Barra joins talks; deal to end strike may be near

National / World

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Earns General Motors_341998

FILE – This Friday, May 16, 2014, file photo, shows the General Motors logo at the company’s world headquarters in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

DETROIT (AP) – A person briefed on the talks says General Motors CEO Mary Barra is joining negotiators at the bargaining table, a sign that an agreement may be near to end a monthlong strike.

Barra was with company President Mark Reuss (Royce). The person who didn’t want to be identified because the talks are confidential, says both executives were in the room early Tuesday.

About 49,000 members of the United Auto Workers union walked off their jobs Sept. 16 after their four-year contract expired. The strike has shut down all of GM’s U.S. factories and hampered production in Canada and Mexico.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories