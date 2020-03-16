GM, Ford, FCA and UAW announce formation of COVID-19/Coronavirus Task Force

DETROIT, Mich. (WANE) – On Sunday, the UAW, Ford, GM and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) announced the formation of a COVID-19/Coronavirus Task Force to help protect manufacturing and warehouse employees.

UAW President Rory Gamble, GM Chairman and CEO Mary Barra, Ford Executive Chairman Bill Ford, Ford President and CEO Jim Hackett and FCA CEO Michael Manley will lead the task force.

All three manufacturers and the UAW are working to prevent the spread of COVID-19 with enhanced visitor screening, increased cleaning and sanitizing of common areas and and implementing safety protocols for people with potential exposure, as well as those who exhibit flu-like symptoms according to a news release issued by General Motors.

The joint task force’s areas of focus will include vehicle production plans, additional social distancing, break and cleaning schedules, health and safety education, health screening, food service and any other areas that can help improve protections for workers. As the joint task force identifies enhancements, each company, together with the UAW, will provide regular updates to the workers in their facilities.

WANE 15 is working to find out what changes might be implemented at GM’s Fort Wayne Assembly where full-size pickup trucks are manufactured.

“Workplace health and safety is a priority for us every day, all three companies have been taking steps to keep the COVID-19/coronavirus out of their facilities and during this national emergency, we will do even more working together,” said Gamble, who convened the leaders of all three companies. “We are focused on doing the right thing for our people, their families, our communities and the country. All options related to protecting against exposure to the virus are on the table.”

LATEST STORIES: