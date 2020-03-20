Golfing with COVID-19: Caution on the course

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (NBC) – For those itching to get out of the house during the coronavirus outbreak, the golf course is one spot where one can stay active while also maintaining social distance.

“This is our peak season, without question,” said Steve Mays, president of Founders Group International, which operates 21 golf courses around the Myrtle Beach, South Carolina area.

The group has handed down new operating procedures in the face of the potential spread of the novel coronavirus.

“So as long as we can alleviate those touchpoints between our guests and our team members, that makes it as healthy and as sanitized an environment as we can provide,” Mays said.

Golfers are now instructed not to touch the flags or rake bunkers. Meanwhile, near the clubhouse, course staff must wear gloves while handling golf bags — and sanitize and wash golf carts after each use.

How long the links continue to serve as a sense of normalcy is still unknown.

“Tomorrow may be a different decision than we’re making today. But as of right now, we feel like remaining open is a healthy alternative for people who are in town today,” Mays said.