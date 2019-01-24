Good Samaritan shields Alabama deputy from rain while she salutes fallen officer Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Photo via CNN) [ + - ] Video

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (CNN) - An anonymous good Samaritan is being praised for his act of kindness toward a member of law enforcement.

On one of law enforcement's darkest days in Birmingham, a deputy stood in front of an officer memorial drenched, saluting in the rain. But it was a simple act of kindness, that brought her comfort. By a man, she never knew was there.

On an early Sunday morning call, Birmingham Sergeant Wytasha Carter's life was taken in the line of duty.

That following Saturday, thousands showed their support.

But what many people saw and captured during the procession helped deputy Tiffany Dial find something that day she was losing grip of.

"It just restores your faith just a little bit," explained deputy Tiffany Dial.

Dial says she was standing on the sidewalk in front of a fallen law enforcement memorial, as she saluted Sergeant Carter in the pouring rain, she noticed people were taking pictures of her.

It wasn't until much later she realized why.

"I didn't know he was there. My peripheral vision was cut off with my hat so I didn't know anything was there," explained deputy Dial. "I was in my moment, paying my respects to Sergeant Carter."

The man never said a word.

The deputy didn't get the chance to.

Onlookers said he left after standing with her for more than 30 minutes. By the time she turned around, he was gone.

Today, she wishes she had that chance.

"It meant a lot, in ways that you can't even really put into words. it wasn't just about keeping the rain off of me for that little bit, it meant a lot more than that," said Dial.

It means she wasn't alone, in a time when law enforcement members need the community's support the most.