Google Earth helps uncover missing man’s body

WELLINGTON, Fla. (WPTV) – Florida investigators say a Google Earth search helped uncover the body of a man, who went missing in 1997, from a retention pond in Wellington last month.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office said a previous resident was doing a Google Earth search in the area and noticed what appeared to be a car in a pond behind a residence.

That previous resident contacted the current resident of the home and told him what he saw.

The sheriff’s office said the current resident used his personal drone to fly over the pond and spotted the car underwater. He then called authorities.

LATEST STORIES: