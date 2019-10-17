Governor Kelly orders flags flown at half-staff to honor U.S. Representative Elijah Cummings

WASHINGTON, DC – MAY 17: House Oversight and Government Reform Committee ranking member Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-MD) speaks during a news conference at the U.S. Capitol May 17, 2017 in Washington, DC. House Democrats have introduced legislation to create an outside, independent commission to investigate possible connections between President Donald Trump and Russian officials. If Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI) does not support the legislation then Democrats said they will file a discharge petition to force a vote on the measure. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – The death of U.S. Representative Elijah Cummings was a shock to many who received the news early Thursday morning.

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly has ordered flags to be flown at half-staff immediately to honor the late Baltimore congressman and civil rights leader, who passed way at the age of 68.

I have ordered flags to be flown at half-staff immediately, from Thursday, October 17, 2019, to sunset on October 18, 2019, in honor of U.S. Rep. Elijah E. Cummings. https://t.co/QQ4jeN3Mbv — Governor Laura Kelly (@GovLauraKelly) October 17, 2019

In accordance with Executive Order 10-12, and a proclamation by President Trump, Gov. Laura Kelly has ordered flags move to half-staff immediately, from Thursday, October 17, 2019, to sunset on October 18, 2019.

Cummings passed away at Gilchrist Hospice Care around 2:30 a.m. Thursday morning from “complications concerning longstanding health challenges” confirmed by his office in a press statement.

Today we grieve the loss of a true public servant, Rep. Elijah Cummings. He was a champion of civil rights and civility. Our country is a better place because of his passion and tireless fight for justice. Governor Laura Kelly, D-Kan.

In honor of the late Rep. Cummings, his office at the Capitol and seat on the House Oversight Reform Committee will be draped in black.

Condolences for the late lawmaker have extended across the aisle, and throughout Washington.

My warmest condolences to the family and many friends of Congressman Elijah Cummings. I got to see first hand the strength, passion and wisdom of this highly respected political leader. His work and voice on so many fronts will be very hard, if not impossible, to replace! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 17, 2019

The House has lost our North Star. Chairman Elijah Cummings was a leader of towering character & integrity. His wisdom, his warm friendship and his great humanity will be deeply missed. Rest in peace, my friend. https://t.co/WP0830KCkV pic.twitter.com/Hx8RFIWFPC — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) October 17, 2019

The American people have lost a great leader at a time of crisis in our democracy. Chairman Elijah Cummings gave all he had. He dedicated his entire life to serving the public good. https://t.co/g54fqjRaZH — John Lewis (@repjohnlewis) October 17, 2019