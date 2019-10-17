Governor Kelly orders flags flown at half-staff to honor U.S. Representative Elijah Cummings

WASHINGTON, DC – MAY 17: House Oversight and Government Reform Committee ranking member Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-MD) speaks during a news conference at the U.S. Capitol May 17, 2017 in Washington, DC. House Democrats have introduced legislation to create an outside, independent commission to investigate possible connections between President Donald Trump and Russian officials. If Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI) does not support the legislation then Democrats said they will file a discharge petition to force a vote on the measure. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – The death of U.S. Representative Elijah Cummings was a shock to many who received the news early Thursday morning.

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly has ordered flags to be flown at half-staff immediately to honor the late Baltimore congressman and civil rights leader, who passed way at the age of 68.

In accordance with Executive Order 10-12, and a proclamation by President Trump, Gov. Laura Kelly has ordered flags move to half-staff immediately, from Thursday, October 17, 2019, to sunset on October 18, 2019.

Cummings passed away at Gilchrist Hospice Care around 2:30 a.m. Thursday morning from “complications concerning longstanding health challenges” confirmed by his office in a press statement.

Today we grieve the loss of a true public servant, Rep. Elijah Cummings. He was a champion of civil rights and civility. Our country is a better place because of his passion and tireless fight for justice.

Governor Laura Kelly, D-Kan.

In honor of the late Rep. Cummings, his office at the Capitol and seat on the House Oversight Reform Committee will be draped in black.

Condolences for the late lawmaker have extended across the aisle, and throughout Washington.

