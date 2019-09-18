Grandma: ‘He took my whole life away’

ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH) – A Florida mother and her four children are dead, allegedly at the hands of that woman’s husband.

Casei Jones, 32, and her four children had not been seen in six weeks.

Central Florida deputies are working to have Michael Jones, the woman’s husband, transferred back to Marion County from Georgia, where he was captured.

On Tuesday, the victims’ grandmother and mother, Nikki Jones, sat down to speak with WESH 2’s Michelle Meredith.

“I hope he sees their faces. I hope he has nightmares every night,” Nikki Jones said.

She is grieving, but she wanted to share her grief after her daughter, Casei, and her four grandchildren were found dead — murdered, deputies say, by Mike Jones Jr., Casei’s husband.

“I knew something was wrong, but I didn’t think he would kill them. Didn’t think he would kill my babies. Why would he do that?” Nikki Jones said.

She said Michael Jones Jr. allegedly killed the family in their Summerfield home and drove around with their bodies for weeks, until he was caught in Georgia.

“He killed the only people that loved him,” Nikki Jones said.

She talked about 10-year-old Cameron Bowers, the protector.

“My big boy Cameron. He was a good big brother. He loved his sisters and brother,” she said.

She also talked about 5-year-old Preston Bowers, the kindergartener.

“And my little Preston, he was starting kindergarten. He was getting to be a big boy,” she said.

Two-year-old Mercalli Jones, she said, was a Bee Gees fan.

“Why would he do that to someone who worships the ground you walked on? Why would you do that?” she said.

She went on to remember 1-year-old Aiyana, the baby.

“I was trying to accept my daughter’s death, but when they told me he took the babies’ lives, he’s a monster. He’s the biggest monster I know.”

Michael Jones Jr. is facing one count of murder. Deputies say they expect he will be extradited from Georgia to Florida within the next two days.

