Hair dye is the next ‘panic buying’ item

(CNN) – First it was hand soap, saniziter and toilet paper.

Now after weeks of isolation, Walmart’s CEO says shoppers have now turned their attention to hair dye.

Doug McMillon told the “Today Show” on Friday, since hair salons aren’t open many people need hair cuts and coloring services.

He says hair clippers and hair dye are flying off the shelves.

According to research firm Nielsen, sales of hair clippers increased more than 160 percent and hair coloring products also saw an increase of 23 percent from the same period a year ago.

