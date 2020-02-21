Hard landing caught on camera

DAYTONA, Fla. (NBC) – Two people are safe after the plane they were traveling in on Thursday landed without landing gear at Daytona Beach International Airport.
The Cessna Citation Mustang landed at the airport around 12:45 p.m., sending up massive sparks as it skidded to a halt.
Some flights had to be re-routed to other airports after the incident.
It’s unclear when the runway will be able to be reopened.
