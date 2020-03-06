Harris County confirms new presumptive positive COVID-19 case; 2 others confirmed Thursday

HOUSTON (KXAN) — On Thursday, Harris County Public Health confirmed a total of three positive cases of COVID-19 in the county.

Earlier in the day, HCPH announced the county’s first two confirmed cases of COVID-19, or the 2019 Novel Coronavirus. This came just minutes after Texas Gov. Greg Abbott confirmed the first in nearby Fort Bend County.

FULL COVERAGE: kxan.com/coronavirus

HCPH says the first two earlier tests were confirmed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and that the cases are travel-related. There is no evidence at this time of community spread, HCPH says.

In a press conference on Thursday, Harris County Judge Linda Hidalgo said the two patients were on a flight from Egypt, and it’s also not believed they came into contact with the virus while on U.S. soil. Hidalgo says they are part of a larger traveling group that Harris County is aware of and who are now under self-quarantine and are being tested.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said during the press conference that all three of the Texas patients were all on the same Egypt flight.

The patients are a man and a woman — one of whom is a Rice University employee — from the unincorporated area of northwest Harris County, outside of Houston, the HCHC says. They’re said to be somewhere in the age range of 60 and 70.

On Thursday night, Harris County confirmed an additional “presumptive positive” case, a man between 60 and 70 years old also in the unincorporated area of Harris County. This case is said to also have been acquired abroad and is related to the other two Egypt travelers.

“The best tools to fight the spread of this illness are facts, not fear,” said Hidalgo. “Residents should know that we have been leaning forward to make sure our response to this illness continues to be proactive and coordinated with a wide array of local, state and federal officials.”

Harris County Public Health says it’s now doing contact tracing to see who, if anyone, the patients may have come into contact with.

Houston’s first COVID-19 case

On Thursday night, the Houston Health Department also reported the city’s first presumptive positive case: a man in his 60s-70s with a history of international travel.

In a release, the City of Houston said, in part:

“The man is experiencing mild symptoms and is self-quarantine at home. He is part of the same group of travelers to Egypt associated with recent cases announced in Fort Bend County and Harris County. There is no evidence of community spread.”

“All the cases in the Houston area have international travel in common and we’ve been actively monitoring these individuals since they were identified as being at-risk,” Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said. “I encourage Houstonians to limit international travel for the time being and heed the advice of public health officials about healthy hygiene habits. If you are feeling sick, stay at home. But do not be parlayed by fear.”