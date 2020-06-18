Headcount reductions and facility consolidations included in Textron’s SEC filing

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Textron Inc. board of directors announced Thursday they are moving forward with a restructuring plan to reduce the company’s operating expenses through headcount reductions, facility consolidations, and other actions in response to the economic challenges and uncertainty resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Textron said the restructuring plan primarily impacts the TRU Simulation & Training business (TRU) within the Textron Systems segment, and the Textron Aviation and Industrial segments.

During the second quarter of 2020, due to the temporary idling of manufacturing facilities as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, Textron incurred idle facility costs in the range of $70 million to $80 million, mainly in their Textron Aviation segment

In June, manufacturing operations have largely resumed across the company at these facilities as restrictions have been lifted. To view the Textron’s filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, click here.

