Heavily intoxicated man attacks clerk and officers at Florida Walmart

STUART, Fla. (NBC News) – A man attacked a Walmart cashier in Florida and the entire attack was caught on video.

Police say it happened Wednesday October 2 at a Walmart in Stuart, Florida.

Police have identified the suspect as Peter Mcgaughran of Wilmington, Delaware.

Security video shows the man walking around the checkout area, and then grabbing her mouth and face.

Police say when they arrived, Mcgaughran became combative and tried to kick and head-butt officers. They say he was heavily intoxicated. He was arrested and booked into jail.

The woman was taken to a hospital and treated for minor injuries.

He’s been charged with battery, assault on a law enforcement officer and battery on a law enforcement officer.