(WHTM) — February is upon us — which can only mean one thing: it’s almost time for the beloved Shamrock Shake to return to McDonald’s restaurants.

On Wednesday, the fast-food giant announced the legendary green treat’s return — as well as the return of the fan-favorite OREO Shamrock Shake.

Shamrock Shakes are made with vanilla soft serve ice cream with a minty flavor blended with Shamrock Shake syrup and topped with whipped topping.

The minty treats will be available at participating McDonald’s locations for a limited time starting Feb. 20.

The Shamrock Shake has been around since 1970 after a Connecticut McDonald’s owner, Hal Rosen, created the shake in 1967.

Last year, McDonald’s shared the hex code — a way to identify shades of color when coding — for the Shamrock Shake color.

McDonald’s introduced the OREO Shamrock McFlurry in 2020, which comes with the same soft serve and Shamrock Shake syrup blended with crushed OREO cookies.