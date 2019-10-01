1  of  2
Breaking News
World War II-era bomber plane crashed just outside Bradley International Airport in Connecticut Dodge City Diocese releases list of accused priests
1  of  2
Closings and Delays
Hodgeman County - USD 227 Sublette - USD 374

Hero dog saves Pasco woman’s life after her iPad catches fire

National / World

by: WFLA-TV

Posted: / Updated:

HOLIDAY, Fla. (WFLA) – Bubba the boxer knew exactly what to do Sunday night when his owner’s Holiday, Florida home filled up with smoke.

He jumped up from his favorite sleeping spot in the living room and raced to her bedroom door, paws sliding on the hardwood floors in the hallway.

Laverne Dillion says her iPad caught fire while it was charging. She was sound asleep when it happened and had no idea just how dire the situation was until the clever canine barreled through the threshold to wake her.

Dillion immediately woke up as Bubba nipped at her hand, urging her to get out of bed.

“You know, he scared me,” she says. “He came through that door like he was a gorilla. He knew I was in trouble.”

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories