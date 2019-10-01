Hero dog saves Pasco woman’s life after her iPad catches fire

HOLIDAY, Fla. (WFLA) – Bubba the boxer knew exactly what to do Sunday night when his owner’s Holiday, Florida home filled up with smoke.

He jumped up from his favorite sleeping spot in the living room and raced to her bedroom door, paws sliding on the hardwood floors in the hallway.

Laverne Dillion says her iPad caught fire while it was charging. She was sound asleep when it happened and had no idea just how dire the situation was until the clever canine barreled through the threshold to wake her.

Dillion immediately woke up as Bubba nipped at her hand, urging her to get out of bed.

“You know, he scared me,” she says. “He came through that door like he was a gorilla. He knew I was in trouble.”

