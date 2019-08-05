Heroism amid heartbreak: Parents shield baby during shooting

National / World

by: NBC News

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (NBC News) – The death toll continued to climb Monday following a weekend of deadly mass shootings in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio.

Two more victims of the El Paso massacre died Monday, bringing the toll there to 22 who were killed when a gunman opened fire in a busy Walmart crowded with back-to-school shoppers.

Among the victims in Texas was a young couple protecting their 2-month-old infant.

Andre and Jordan Anchondo were killed. Their baby suffered broken bones.

“We think he shielded her, she shielded the baby and that’s how he was able to survive,” the baby’s grandfather said.

In Dayton, Ohio a gunman wearing body armor opened fire in a popular bar district, killing nine people, including his younger sister.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories