Hillary Clinton not ruling out 2020 run

Posted: Jan 27, 2019 12:45 PM CST

Updated: Jan 27, 2019 12:45 PM CST

(CNN) - Hillary Clinton is apparently leaving the door open on another run for the White House.

Three sources close to Clinton say she talked with them, as recently as last week, about the idea of running in 2020.

News from the indictments, particularly the Roger Stone indictment, are reportedly factoring-in on keeping her options open.

CNN reporter Jeff Zeleny says one of the people Clinton talked to said:  "It would surprise me greatly if she actually did it."

