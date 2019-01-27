Hillary Clinton not ruling out 2020 run

NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 7: Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton looks on during an event to discuss reproductive rights at Barnard College, January 7, 2019 in New York City. The two Democrats shared the stage to promote the Reproductive Health Act in New York, which Cuomo wants the State Legislature to pass in their first 30 days. Under New York's current law, abortions after 24 weeks are illegal unless its necessary to save the woman's life. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

(CNN) - Hillary Clinton is apparently leaving the door open on another run for the White House.

Three sources close to Clinton say she talked with them, as recently as last week, about the idea of running in 2020.

News from the indictments, particularly the Roger Stone indictment, are reportedly factoring-in on keeping her options open.

CNN reporter Jeff Zeleny says one of the people Clinton talked to said: "It would surprise me greatly if she actually did it."