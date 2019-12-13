Holiday travel expected to break records

(KSNW) – AAA says this holiday travel season will be one for the record books.

The organization expects 115.6 million people to leave their homes for a holiday destination between December 21 and January 1.

Nearly 105 million of those will be on the road. That’s almost 4 million more than last year.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is partnering with local law enforcement as part of their “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” holiday driving safety campaign.

The campaign runs from December 13 through the new year and aims to educate people about the dangers and consequences of driving under the influence.

Law enforcement will be stepping up patrols to keep impaired drivers off the roads.

