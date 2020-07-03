Live Now
Watch KSN News at 10

Home Depot making changes after noose found in store

National / World

by: Michael Scheidt

Posted: / Updated:

ATLANTA, Ga. (CNN) – One change is coming to all Home Depot stores after a noose was located in one of its stores, according to CNN.

Evidently this is not the first time this has happened at a Home Depot store.

“The company has now decided to sell shorter, pre-cut lengths of rope instead of rope wrapped on large spools,” CNN says.

The store where the latest noose was found is located in North Carolina and Home Depot stated that it was appalled by the discovery.

Businesses like Home Depot are encouraging dialogue about systemic racism after the death of George Floyd.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories