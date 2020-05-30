Homicides spike in Kansas City; on possible record pace

FILE – In this April 3, 2020, file photo a man crosses an empty street in downtown Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — St. Louis has for years suffered the unwanted distinction of having one of the nation’s highest homicide rates. But it’s Missouri’s other big city that is on pace for perhaps the deadliest year on record.

Kansas City police report 67 homicides so far this year, compared to 56 in the same period a year ago. The city ended 2019 with 150 homicides, three short of the 1993 record.

This year, Kansas City is on pace to top the record, and that doesn’t account for the fact that summer months are typically the most deadly.

Neither police nor experts see a connection to the coronavirus pandemic.

