Hot Dog: A Maine elementary student takes ID photo as a hot dog after parents’ dare

National / World

by: Melissa Buja, WYCN-LB, NBC News

Posted: / Updated:

BIDDEFORD, Maine (NBC/WYCN-LD) – A Maine elementary school student is wearing a hot dog costume in his 2019-2020 ID for Biddleford Intermediate School, and it’s all thanks to a dare from his parents.

Jake Arsenault’s dad, Craig Arsenault, said on Facebook that he and his wife dared Jake to wear the costume for the picture. To their surprise, school officials relished the costume, and allowed him to wear it.

“The school let him do it, and I couldn’t be happier,” Craig Arsenault wrote on Facebook.

The picture of the ID has received thousands of Facebook likes and shares.

My wife and I dared our son to wear a hotdog costume for school pictures. The school let him do it, and I couldn't be happier.

Posted by Craig Arsenault on Thursday, October 17, 2019

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories