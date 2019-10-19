Hot Dog: A Maine elementary student takes ID photo as a hot dog after parents’ dare

BIDDEFORD, Maine (NBC/WYCN-LD) – A Maine elementary school student is wearing a hot dog costume in his 2019-2020 ID for Biddleford Intermediate School, and it’s all thanks to a dare from his parents.

Jake Arsenault’s dad, Craig Arsenault, said on Facebook that he and his wife dared Jake to wear the costume for the picture. To their surprise, school officials relished the costume, and allowed him to wear it.

“The school let him do it, and I couldn’t be happier,” Craig Arsenault wrote on Facebook.

The picture of the ID has received thousands of Facebook likes and shares.