OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (WDAF) — Right now, it costs several hundred dollars just to get inside Arrowhead Stadium for Sunday’s Kansas City Chiefs game.

Many Chiefs fans are willing to cough up the extra cash to watch Patrick Mahomes in action. Others are OK with the view from the couch.

To sit in seats at Arrowhead, even the upper deck, you’re going to pay a pretty penny. Chiefs tickets are a hot commodity these days.

The Chiefs face off against the Buffalo Bills Sunday.

“For us, that was the biggest traffic hit we saw was that game,” Jason Durbin, Tickets For Less VP of ticket operations, said.

Durbin said there’s been a higher demand for this game, and they’ve seen similar to playoff pricing. Likely because of the matchup – nobody wants to miss it.

Magic Mahomes in the last 13 seconds of the last game against the Bills might have something to do with it.

“Looks like another collision course for the playoffs,” Durbin said. “It’s definitely the most expensive game of the year right now.”

Here’s a look at ticket prices if you’re purchasing for two people to get into the game.

On Tickets For Less, you’ll pay just under $300 a ticket.

Vivid Seats is offering tickets for nearly $280. Seat Geek and Ticket Master are selling tickets for around $250.

Keep in mind on some sites, tickets appear to be cheaper in the beginning, then they hit you with an extra $30-$40 fee at the end.

“I think it’s going to be a great game, so it’s going to be worth every dollar spent on the ticket prices,” Chiefs fan Joel Foremanek said.

“I would, but I don’t really pay, [my mom] does,” River Freeman said.

Freeman’s mom, Julie Kasunic, and some other Chiefs fans are ok with watching the game from the couch.

“I’d rather just watch it at home,” Kasunic said.

“I’m glad some people want to pay it, but you can’t get me to,” Chiefs fan Ed McCoy. “I just as soon watch it on TV.”

Regardless of where people are cheering on the Chiefs, we know one thing is for sure, the love we have for this team is priceless.

“I love the chiefs,” Young Chiefs Fan Luca Pennewell said. “I was born here. They’re my favorite football team.”

Meantime, Durbin knows there are people out there who like to take advantage of a good thing. While the Chiefs are soaring and prices are higher, watch out for scammers.

“If you see a deal that might look too good to be true, it probably is,” Durbin said. “Just be really careful. Make sure you’re using the mobile tickets, and they’re being put into your Chiefs account.”