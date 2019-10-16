How to claim a settlement in the Yahoo data breach

National / World

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:
Yahoo_330650

You might be eligible to claim up to $100 to $358 dollars, if you had a Yahoo account between 2012 and 2016.

It’s part of a $117.5 million class-action settlement for a massive data breach.

Yahoo users who had an account between from January 1, 2012 and December 31, 2016 can get one of two benefits. They’re offering two years of credit monitoring services by Allclear ID, worth up to $358.

If you already have credit monitoring services, you can claim cash up to $100.

These accounts include Yahoo emails or Yahoo Fantasy Sports, Finance, Tumblr or Flickr accounts.

You can file your claim here. The deadline to file is July 20, 2020.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories