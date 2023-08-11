WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Many people are looking for ways to support the response and provide relief to those impacted by the wildfires in Hawaii.

The most serious left the historic Maui community of Lahaina in ruins.

Major disaster response organizations like the American Red Cross are working to provide assistance. You can help by making a gift to Red Cross Disaster Relief. The gift enables the Red Cross to prepare for, respond to and help people recover from disasters big and small. Visit redcross.org, call 1-800-RED-CROSS (800-733-2767), or text the word REDCROSS to 90999 to make a $10 donation.

For those interested in helping people specifically affected by the Hawaii Wildfires, you are asked to write “Hawaii Wildfires” in the memo line of a check and mail it with a completed donation form to the address on the form or your local Red Cross chapter.

The crowdfunding site, GoFundMe, has vetted fundraisers for individuals and families who lost property or were injured in the fires. That means the site has taken steps to verify the organizer’s identity and has collected those campaigns on a hub on its website. GoFundMe will take additional verification steps before releasing the funds to the organizer, as well as deduct a transaction fee.

The Hawaii Community Foundation said it has raised $3 million for its Maui Strong Fund in 24 hours and is not collecting any fees on gifts to the fund.

The Maui United Way has a disaster relief donation site set up. If you would like to donate, click here. The Maui Food Bank has a fund for disaster relief. Donate by clicking here.

The Maui YMCA has opened its doors to everyone to offer showers, food, and computer access. To help the Maui Family YMCA’s Wildfire Relief Fund click here.