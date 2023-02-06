WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A 7.8 magnitude earthquake killed more than 4,000 people and toppled thousands of buildings across Turkey and war-ravaged Syria on Monday.

Many people are asking themselves, “How can I help?”

Below is a list of several organizations accepting donations that will go toward relief efforts:

There are also several other organizations accepting donations.

When donating, be aware of charity scams.

Associate Professor of Accounting at the University of Dayton, Sarah Webber, says you can visit watchdog websites to look into a charity before donating. She says good options include Guidestar, Charity Watch, Charity Navigator and the Better Business Bureau Wise Giving Alliance.

Webber also says to watch out for organizations that can make you mistakenly believe that you’re giving money to more established and legitimate charities. She also says to avoid donating to an individual or someone who behaves in an aggressive manner.

