A symbol on the back of a rechargeable Li-ion battery means the battery should not be thrown in the trash. (KSN Photo)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Several small landfill fires in Saline County popped up on Monday and were caused as a “direct result of a few dozen Lithium, Ni-Cad and alkaline batteries” that were disposed of in one load at the landfill.

If you are wondering how to safely dispose of the batteries, the United States Environmental Protection Agency has tips.

The agency says never to throw lithium-ion batteries in the trash. They should not go in garbage or recycling bins as they could cause fire during transport to landfills. When that happens, the batteries can become damaged or crushed during processing and may become a fire hazard.

A symbol on the back of a rechargeable Li-ion battery means the battery can be recycled at specialized battery recyclers. (KSN Photo)

It is important to note that the chasing arrow symbol (i.e., three arrows forming a triangle with the words “Li-ion” below it) on the batteries means you can recycle the batteries at specialized battery recyclers or take them to household hazardous waste sites; it does not mean you can put Li-ion batteries in the municipal/household recycling bin. Here is a link to find area sites.

Why is it important to recycle batteries?

Li-ion batteries are made from minerals such as lithium, cobalt, nickel and manganese.

Reusing and recycling Li-ion batteries helps conserve natural resources by reducing the need for virgin materials and reducing the energy and pollution associated with making new products. Li-ion batteries contain some materials, such as cobalt and lithium, that are considered critical minerals and require energy to mine and manufacture.

Currently, cobalt, manganese and nickel are often recovered. Lithium may also be recovered, but it often must be further processed for it to be used again.