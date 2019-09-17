Husband questioned after bodies of Florida mom, children found

MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WESH/WFLA) – A mother has been found dead and authorities located the remains of her four children.

Detectives confirmed they had located the body of Casei Jones, the mother of the four missing children, in Brantley County, Georgia.

Jones and her four children, Cameron Bowers, 10, Preston Bowers, 5, Mercalli Jones, 2, and Aiyana Jones, 1, had not been seen for six weeks.

Casei’s husband Michael Wayne Jones, Jr. was located in Brantley County, Georgia, following a traffic accident.

Casei’s remains were found in the vehicle that Jones Jr. was driving at the time of the accident. The sheriff’s office says Jones Jr. later led detectives to the remains of four children. Although the remains have not been positively identified, detectives believe they are the remains of the four missing children.

“As far as I’m concerned, underneath the jail ain’t good enough,” Sheriff Billy Woods said.

Detectives believe that Michael Wayne Jones, Jr. stored the bodies at his home and in his van for several weeks before transporting them to Brantley County, Georgia.

Jones is currently being questioned in connection with her death.

