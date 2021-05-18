‘I just want it back’: Valuable purse, a graduation present, stolen out of woman’s trunk at Kansas City area Genesis

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) – A local woman’s valuable purse, a graduation present, was stolen out of a car trunk Sunday while she was working out at a Zona Rosa gym.

Daisy Gowin worked hard to graduate from Staley High School in 2020, a year and a half early.

But, due to the pandemic, she and so many others didn’t get the usual pomp and circumstance bestowed on a graduate.

“I couldn’t have a party or anything because everything was shut down, the Plaza was closed, so that purse was my thing,” Gowin said.

Her mom said she wanted to do something special, so she purchased her a Chloe brand purse, valued at $2,400. She said she got it for $1,800.

But, Gowin said you can’t put a price on what it meant to her.

“Every time I looked at it, I saw my hard work,” Gowin said.

Sunday, Gowin and her mom went to work out at the Boardwalk Genesis Health Club.

They locked their purses in the trunk and brought only their keys inside.

They left them in an unlocked gym locker. That’s when someone struck, grabbing the keys and finding the car in the parking lot with the purses inside.

Gowin said police provided a surveillance picture of a woman who tried to use her card to buy scratch-offs at a local gas station. Another picture shows the dark blue sedan she was driving in.

WDAF-TV received this statement from the gym: “We believe that the recent locker theft was a result of an isolated break-in by a non-member of our club. We are committed to working with law enforcement to provide all possible support and information to catch the suspect. We believe this was an isolated incident but remind everyone to lock their cars and lockers to further reduce risk.”

“I’m not one to get sentimental about belongings but everybody knew that bag was my thing, my baby, and I just want it back so bad,” Gowin said.