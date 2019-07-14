ICE raids spark fear, protests

(NBC News) Immigration advocates took to the streets in protest Friday ahead of mass deportation raids planned this weekend in ten major cities.

President Trump says the thousands of families targeted have already been given deportation orders.

“People come into our country illegally. We’re taking them out legally, very simple. It’s not something I like doing, but people have come into our country illegally. We’re focused on criminals,” Mr. Trump says.

Democrats say the raids are really a political ploy to appease the president’s base.

“This is an attempt to intimidate immigrant and Latino communities across the country. And what will happen is another version of family separation,” says Rep. Joaquin Castro.

The mayors of New York, Chicago and Los Angeles say their local police will not aid ICE agents, while others are working to inform immigrants of their rights.

