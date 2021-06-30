Illegal fireworks led to deadly explosion at suburban Kansas City duplex

RAYTOWN, Mo. (AP) — Federal investigators say a man illegally making fireworks in his basement led to an explosion that leveled part of a suburban Kansas City duplex, killing him and injuring at least three others.

A spokesman for the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives tells the Kansas City Star that investigators came to that conclusion after sifting through the rubble Tuesday at the explosion site in Raytown.

Officials found the body of the man in the basement of the duplex hours after the explosion and fire Monday night. Authorities have not released the man’s name.

Various law enforcement agencies were on the scene Tuesday, June 29, 2021, at a duplex in Raytown, Mo., to investigate the cause of an explosion that happened Monday night that killed one person and injured several others. A spokesperson for the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said investigators found evidence pointing indicating illegal fireworks were being manufactured at the home. (Rebecca Slezak/The Kansas City Star via AP)

