Illegal fireworks led to deadly explosion at suburban Kansas City duplex

RAYTOWN, Mo. (AP) — Federal investigators say a man illegally making fireworks in his basement led to an explosion that leveled part of a suburban Kansas City duplex, killing him and injuring at least three others.

A spokesman for the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives tells the Kansas City Star that investigators came to that conclusion after sifting through the rubble Tuesday at the explosion site in Raytown.

Officials found the body of the man in the basement of the duplex hours after the explosion and fire Monday night. Authorities have not released the man’s name.