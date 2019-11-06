Impeachment Inquiry: Sondland Testimony Confirms Quid Pro Quo

WASHINGTON (NBC) – A key figure in the impeachment inquiry is reversing himself in explosive new testimony.

Gordon Sondland, the U.S. Ambassador to the European Union, now says there was a quid pro quo in Ukraine, testifying he told a Ukrainian official that U.S. military aid would likely be held up until the country publicly announced investigations that would help President Trump politically.

Sondland changed his testimony after multiple career diplomat witnesses contradicted his last statement.

Ambassador Sondland also testified that he thought efforts by the president’s lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, to get Ukraine to investigate Joe Biden’s son Hunter were “improper.”

Sondland was a major Trump donor before being appointed E.U. Ambassador and previously testified that President Trump told him “I want no quid pro quo. I want Zelensky to do the right thing.”

The president’s allies are dismissing all the witness testimony, insisting Mr. Trump did nothing wrong in his July call with Zelensky that’s at the heart of the investigation.

