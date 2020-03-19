In response to virus, Bank of England cuts main rate to 0.1%

1  of  95
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Ark City closing some public facilities Atwood United Methodist Church Carriage Factory Art Gallery closed temporarily to the public through April Chicken N Pickle closing down restaurant scheduled events & operations Cosmosphere International Science Center & Space Museum in Hutchinson Cowley Co limits access to 3 campuses Derby City Hall Senior Center temporarily closes March 18 Derby Woodlawn UMC Doc’s Friends & WSU Tech postponed April 18 Pull a Plane event Dodge City Boot Hill Museum El Dorado Senior Center closed through March 31, 2020 Ellinwood - Immanuel United Church of Christ Ellinwood 1st Baptist Church Emprise Bank Eric Fisher Academy Closing Temporarily Amid COVID-19 Concerns Friends University Garden City Administrative Center Garden City Community College Garden City First United Methodist Church Genesis Health Clubs Girls Scouts of Kansas Heartland: No meetings or activitie until May 10 Great Bend First Assembly of God Church Great Bend St. John's Episcopal Church Harvey County Historical Museum Hays - North Oak Comunity Church Haysville Activity Center Haysville Municipal Court Haysville Resurrection Lutheran Church Hutchinson Moose Lodge Kansas Prisoner Review Board Kansas public schools closed for the remainder of 2019-2020 school year Kansas State to cancel all in-person commencement ceremonies Lake Afton Observatory Lake Afton Public Observatory Lee Richardson Zoo Mark Arts Newman University North Newton Mennonite Central Committee North Oak Community Church Pathway Church Regal Theaters Reno County Museum Salina Public Library Salina Smoky Hill Museum Sedgwick County Extension Education Center Sedgwick County Household Hazardous Waste Swap & Shop Sedgwick County Register of Deeds Sedgwick County Women, Infant & Children (WIC) Sedgwick County Zoo St. Paul African Methodist Episcopal Church Stevens County STRATACA: KS Underground Salt Museum Textron Employees Club West Fitness Center and East Activity Center The American Athletic Conference canceled all competitions for the academic The Loony Bin Comedy Club, Wichita canceling all shows for the next 2 weeks The Wichita-Sedgwick County Historical Museum The Wichita-Sedgwick County Historical Museum TOP Early Learning Center closed till March 20 Towne East Mall closed through March 29 Valley Center closing down all public spaces inside City Facilities startin Washburn University moves classes online for the remainder of the semester Wichita - Friends University Fine Arts Department Wichita - Sharon Baptist Church Youth Wichita - St. James Episcopal Church Wichita - St. Paul African Methodist Episcopal Church Wichita - University Congregational Church Wichita - Woodland UMC Wichita Aldersgate UMC Wichita Ascension Lutheran Church Wichita Botanica Gardens Wichita Calvary United Methodist Church Wichita Century II Wichita Chamber of Commerce Wichita CityArts Wichita Exploration Place Wichita Federal Credit Union Wichita Great Plains Nature Center Wichita Life.Church - east and west campuses Wichita Mid American Credit Union Wichita Museum of World Treasures Wichita New Hope Christian Church Wichita Old Cowtown, Mid-American All-Indian and Wichita Art Museums Wichita Open Streets ICT at Nomar Wichita Park and Recreation centers Wichita Parkview Baptist Church Wichita Public Libraries Wichita Q-line Wichita Ralph Wulz Riverside Tennis Center Wichita St. Bartholomew's Episcopal Church Wichita St. John's Episcopal Church Wichita Summit Church Wichita Symphony Wichita Woodland United Methodist Church Wichtia - Glenn Park Christian Church Winfield First Presbyterian Church

In response to virus, Bank of England cuts main rate to 0.1%

National / World

by: PAN PYLAS, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this file photo dated Monday March 16, 2020, The Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey poses for a photograph at the central bank in London. The Bank of England slashed its key interest rate to 0.1%, on Thursday March 19, 2020, its lowest-ever level, amid global economic turmoil sparked by the coronavirus pandemic. For some people the COVID-19 coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, but for some it causes severe illness.(Tolga Akmen/AP, FILE)

LONDON (AP) — The Bank of England slashed its main interest rate to 0.1%, the lowest level since its founding in 1694, and reactivated a bond-buying stimulus program to cushion against the economic shock of the coronavirus pandemic.

The bank’s nine-member Monetary Policy Committee said in a statement Thursday that the moves were designed “to meet the needs of U.K. businesses and households in dealing with the associated economic disruption.”

The interest rate cut comes just about a week after the central bank cut its rate from 0.75% to 0.25% at another emergency meeting.

The bank’s new governor, Andrew Bailey, told reporters that further actions were necessary in light of the fact that financial market conditions over the past week were if “not disorderly, bordering on disorderly,” and “the increase in the pace and severity of impact” of the outbreak.

“The public demands fast action and they’ll get it from us,” he said.

He said it would be “foolhardy to take anything off the table”in the weeks to come and conceded there would be issues about the markets remaining open if London is put into lockdown. He said speculation on Wednesday that the capital would be locked down had amplified the market volatility. On Thursday, the government insisted there was “zero prospect” of travel restrictions being enacted.

Over the past week, investors sold off U.K. financial assets sharply, and not just stocks. The pound has taken a battering and is now around $1.16, its lowest since 1985. Following the bank’s measures Thursday, the FTSE 100 stock index closed up 1.8% while the pound stabilized.

On top of the rate cut, the bank said it was relaunching its monetary stimulus program that it had first used during the global financial crisis over a decade ago. It will buy an extra 200 billion pounds ($230 billion) in government and corporate bonds. There is no schedule for the purchases, Bailey said, giving the bank maximum flexibility.

The program pumps new money into the economy to help it cope with the huge disruption of the coronavirus outbreak, which has seen the government impose increasingly stringent restrictions on economic activity.

“The spread of COVID-19 and the measures being taken to contain the virus will result in an economic shock that could be sharp and large, but should be temporary,” the bank’s policy committee said in a statement.

The decision to relaunch its bond-buying program comes less than a day after the European Central Bank ramped up its own such program in the hope of keeping a lid on the borrowing rates of the 19 countries that use the euro, particularly of highly indebted Italy and Greece.

Bailey, who only replaced Mark Carney as governor at the start of this week, said he was in “very close contact” with other central bank governors daily, “sharing our own perceptions of what is going on.”

Many economists think the outbreak will cause an economic slump of a depth unseen since the 1930s.

“It is now clear that the prolonged impact of a shut-down to the economy, coupled with the large fall in demand and related uncertainty, will most likely lead to a severe downturn unless we see more drastic and decisive policy actions,” said Dr Ivan Petrella, associate professor of economics at Warwick Business School.

The government, which has already announced a 350 billion-pound package of mainly loans to businesses and expanded sick-pay provision, is expected to announce more measures to support the economy, notably to shore up the income of workers.

“This is most likely the area where the government will have to intervene in the coming weeks if it aims to prevent a wave of lay-offs,” said Petrella.

