‘Incomprehensible’: Child rapist mistakenly set free

ATLANTA, Ga. (WXIA) – A search is underway after a convicted rapist, in prison for life for attacking a pre-teen girl repeatedly, was released “in error” from Rogers State Prison in Reidsville, Georgia.

According to the Georgia Department of Corrections, Tony Maycon Munoz-Mendez was set free at around 11:30 a.m. Friday. His release was made public Monday.

Munoz-Mendez is serving life after being convicted of rape and aggravated child molestation in Gwinnett County. The crimes took place in 2010 and 2012.

While it’s not yet clear exactly how or why he was released, John Warr, the prosecutor in his case, said.

War said he is angry by what happened, remembering the child’s case vividly.

“This one was especially bad,” Warr said.

Warr says no one from the state notified him, or the girl – now in her teens – or her foster mother, that Munoz-Mendez is out and on the run.

“I saw it on-line” on Monday, on a news site, Warr said. “So, I contacted the foster mother of the victim, immediately, and informed her what was going on. He’d already been out of prison the whole weekend, right?”

LATEST STORIES: