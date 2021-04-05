Inmates riot at St. Louis Justice Center, busting windows, throwing objects

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KTVI) – Inmates at the St. Louis Justice Center rioted for the third time in less than four months Sunday night.

The riot broke out around 8:45 p.m. on the third floor.

Police said at least 60 inmates escaped from their cells and busted windows, set fire, and threw things to the ground from third-floor windows.

This is the third time inmates have created a similar scene at the St. Louis Justice Center. The last one happened on February 6. City officials said they transferred about 120 inmates to more secure facilities after that situation.

The inmates made complaints about their living conditions inside of the jail and about not having their day in court. Court proceedings have been delayed for some time now due to the pandemic.

The situation lasted until about 10:15 p.m. Sunday when police were able to get control of the situation. Another fire started shortly after on the second floor but was put out by fire crews.

Staff will be on site Monday cleaning up and repairing the damage.

There weren’t any confirmed weapons. No officers were in danger.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department was on the scene helping the Corrections Department.