Inside the inferno: California firefighters drive through flames

by: NBC News

Video shot by firefighters battling the Kincade fire in California shows terrifying flames surrounding the roads.

The video was taken around 3 a.m. Tuesday by firefighters from San Francisco Firefighters Local 798.

It shows their view as they drive through the fire with large flames on both sides of the road.

The Kincade fire in Sonoma County has now burned more than 76,000 acres and destroyed dozens of homes and other buildings.

The blaze, which began last Wednesday night, is currently 15% contained.

