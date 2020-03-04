Interactive Map: 2020 Nashville Tornado Outbreak damage

LIMA, Peru (AP) — Javier Pérez de Cuéllar, the two-term United Nations secretary-general who brokered a historic cease-fire between Iran and Iraq in 1988 and who in later life came out of retirement to help re-establish democracy in his Peruvian homeland, died Wednesday. He was 100.

His son, Francisco Pérez de Cuéllar, said his father died at home of natural causes. Current U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called the Peruvian diplomat a “personal inspiration.”