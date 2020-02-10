Investigation underway after an estimated 300 animals found in KCMO home

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — Multiple agencies are investigating after an estimated 300 animals were found inside a duplex near 41st and Wabash Monday in Kansas City, Missouri.

About 200 rats, geckos, rabbits, turtles and other types of animals were reported to be found inside the home.

Animal Control tells FOX4 this is the worst hoarding case anyone can remember regarding the number of animals.

Neighbor Michaela Moore says they have never had any problems but now noticing they have only these animals she’s not sure how to feel.

“This is crazy,” Moore said. “The smell is bad, we can’t even eat here, we have to go out to eat because of the smell.”

Moore said her family called their landlord because of a dead animal under the home.

“We call the landlord because there was a dead rat underneath our house and it was as big as a dog,” Moore said. “When they took it out they just put it across the street.”

Moore says in her bathroom you can see scratch marks where the animals were trying to scratch through.

“It’s just sad,” Moore said. “It’s shocking. We just moved here, we’ve only been here for about two months.”

A hazmat crew was brought in to check the duplex for ammonia levels.

