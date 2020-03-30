Iowa abortion providers sue Governor Reynolds over coronavirus order

1  of  78
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Barton Community College Butler Community College May Commencement Exercises cancelled Carriage Factory Art Gallery closed temporarily to the public through April Chicken N Pickle closing down restaurant scheduled events & operations Church of the Brethren - Garden City City of Arkansas City will close City Hall to the public starting March 23 Cosmosphere International Science Center & Space Museum in Hutchinson Cowley Co limits access to 3 campuses DCF Service Centers close until further notice, key services to continue Derby Woodlawn UMC Doc’s Friends & WSU Tech postponed April 18 Pull a Plane event Eastminster Church - Wichita El Dorado Senior Center closed through March 31, 2020 Ellinwood 1st Baptist Church Eric Fisher Academy Closing Temporarily Amid COVID-19 Concerns Finney County offices closed to public: First United Methodist Church in Sterling, no services Friends University Garden City Administrative Center Garden City Community College Garden City First United Methodist Church Genesis Health Clubs Girls Scouts of Kansas Heartland: No meetings or activitie until May 10 Great Bend American Legion Post 180 Great Bend First Assembly of God Church Great Bend St. John's Episcopal Church Harvey County Historical Museum Hays - North Oak Comunity Church Haysville Activity Center Haysville Resurrection Lutheran Church Hutchinson Moose Lodge Hutchinson Zoo Kansas Prisoner Review Board Kansas public schools closed for the remainder of 2019-2020 school year Kansas State to cancel all in-person commencement ceremonies Lake Afton Observatory Lake Afton Public Observatory Lee Richardson Zoo Mark Arts North Newton Mennonite Central Committee North Oak Community Church Pathway Church Planet Fitness - All locations Regal Theaters Salina First Church of the Nazarene Salina Public Library Sedgwick County Household Hazardous Waste Swap & Shop Sedgwick County Register of Deeds Sedgwick County Women, Infant & Children (WIC) Sedgwick County Zoo Stevens County The American Athletic Conference canceled all competitions for the academic The Wichita-Sedgwick County Historical Museum The Wichita-Sedgwick County Historical Museum Valley Center closing down all public spaces inside City Facilities startin Washburn University moves classes online for the remainder of the semester West Link Church of Christ Wichita - Friends University Fine Arts Department Wichita - Sharon Baptist Church Youth Wichita - St. James Episcopal Church Wichita - University Congregational Church Wichita Aldersgate UMC Wichita Ascension Lutheran Church Wichita Calvary United Methodist Church Wichita Chamber of Commerce Wichita Exploration Place Wichita Federal Credit Union Wichita Indian Hills Church of the Nazarene Wichita Indian Hills Church of the Nazarene Wichita Life.Church - east and west campuses Wichita Mid American Credit Union Wichita Open Streets ICT at Nomar Wichita Parkview Baptist Church Wichita Summit Church Wichita Symphony Wichita The Tutoring Center Wichita Westlink Church of Christ Winfield First Presbyterian Church

Iowa abortion providers sue Governor Reynolds over coronavirus order

National / World

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Abortion providers with the help of the American Civil Liberties Union of Iowa on Monday sued Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds for suspending abortion procedures as part of her blanket order to halt all elective and non-emergency medical procedures.

Reynolds, an abortion opponent who has vowed to end abortion in Iowa, said Sunday the move was not based on her personal ideology but a broad order to halt nonessential procedures to conserve medical equipment like ventilators and surgical masks.

“Everyone is making sacrifices, everyone and so this is a decision that we’re making on a daily basis and that was no different,” she said.

Planned Parenthood learned that Reynolds construed the order to include abortion providers Friday when it came to light after it was mentioned in a social media post by conservative Des Moines radio host Simon Conway. He posted a text he’d received from Reynolds’ spokesman Pat Garrett confirming that the proclamation Reynolds signed Thursday “suspends all nonessential or elective surgeries and procedures until April 16th, that includes surgical abortion procedures.”

On Monday, the ACLU of Iowa and Planned Parenthood Federation of America, on behalf of Planned Parenthood of the Heartland, and along with the Emma Goldman Clinic, filed a lawsuit against Reynolds and state public health, public safety and board of medicine agencies.

The groups filing the lawsuit in state court in Johnson County claim Reynolds is focused on advancing her political agenda and interfering in medical decisions that should be left to patients and their doctors.

“The state’s singling out of abortion in this manner during the public health crisis is profoundly harmful to Iowa women, and can’t be justified from a public health perspective,” said ACLU of Iowa Legal Director Rita Bettis Austen.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, or death.

The lawsuit says abortion procedures do not require extensive use of medical equipment and do not use N95 respirators, the devices in shortest supply during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Patients’ abortions will be delayed, and in some cases, denied altogether. As a result, Iowa patients will be forced to carry pregnancies to term, resulting in a deprivation of their fundamental right to determine when and whether to have a child or to add to their existing families,” the lawsuit states.

The lawsuit seeks a court order halting Reynolds’ action pertaining to abortions.

A spokesperson for the governor, Pat Garrett, released the following statement after the filing of the lawsuit:

Governor Reynolds is focused on protecting Iowans from an unprecedented public health disaster, and she suspended all elective surgeries and procedures to preserve Iowa’s health care resources. As the governor has said over and over, Iowans are in this together. We will be working in consultation with the Attorney General’s Office to defend the actions she’s taken.

Patt Garrett, Communications Director Office of the Governor

Other governors have recently taken similar action. The governor of Oklahoma halted abortions there until April 7 and similar moves were made by governors in Texas and Ohio last week.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories