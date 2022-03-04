FORT RILEY (KSNT) – A new defensive weapon system could be coming to Fort Riley soon, courtesy of the U.S. Army.

The 1st Infantry Division of Fort Riley announced on Friday that the U.S. Army is seeking public comment on its environmental study for a possible site for new air defense units. Government agencies, Native American Tribes and all other members of the public are invited to send in their thoughts by April 4, 2022 in regards to the “programmatic environmental assessment and draft finding of no significant impact pertaining to the Iron Dome Defense System”.

The PEA discusses possibly placing one or two IDDS-A units, which are also know as “batteries”, at one or two of seven separate military installations at the following locations: Fort Bliss, Texas; Fort Hood, Texas; Fort Campbell, Kentucky; Fort Riley, Kansas; Fort Sill, Oklahoma; Fort Stewart, Georgia; and Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington. The PEA has analysis of potential environmental impacts associated with soldiers, material and training that are required to field the IDDS-A.

The establishment of IDDS-A batteries would improve the defense of immobile sites, according to the Army. These sites could include things like airfields and forward operating bases in deployed settings. Two IDDS-A batteries are planned to be deployed by Sept. 30 this year.

The Iron Dome defense batteries help to enhance the Army’s ability to defend against attacks from aircraft, cruise missiles, unmanned aerial systems and rocket, artillery and mortar fire. The IDDS-A is part of a larger effort by the Army to upgrade its defense modernization strategy.

Every IDDS-A battery would consist of 60 soldiers, 13 heavy expanded mobility tactical trucks, six missile-firing units, one radar system, battle management and communications systems and other support equipment.

The Army does not plan to build additional facilities or training ranges in support of IDDS-A at the current time. The Army is anticipating the environmental impact of these new systems to be negligible or minor based upon the PEA’s findings.

An air defense system has been in the works for years according to the Army but is not ready to be deployed. The John S. McCain National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2019 required the Army to deploy an interim missile defense capability while the Army continued to develop a long-lasting answer to the issue. The Army has chose the IDDS-A as its interim missile defense capability after looking at existing air defense systems.

To view copies of the PEA and draft FONSI online, go here. All comments regarding this matter should be emailed to usarmy.jbsa.aec.nepa@army.mil with “IDDS-A Public Comments” in the subject line. Comments can also be sent through regular mail to U.S. Army Environmental Command, ATTN: IDDS-A Public Comments, 2455 Reynolds Rd., Mail Stop 112, KBSA-Fort Sam Houston, Texas 78234-7588.

For additional information about IDDS-A, reach out to the U.S. Army Environmental Command Public Affairs Office by email at usarmy.jbsa.aec.mbs@army.mil or by phone at 210-466-1590-210-488-6061.