IRS announces Form 1040-X electronic filing options coming this summer

WASHINGTON – AUGUST 30: The Internal Revenue Service building is shown August 30, 2006 in Washington DC. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON D.C. (KSNW) – The Internal Revenue Service  announced Thursday that for the first time taxpayers will be able to file their Form 1040-X and Amended U.S Individual Income Tax Return, electronically late this summer using available tax software products.

In a news release, the IRS stated that making the 1040-X an electronically filed form has been a goal of theirs for a number of years. It’s also been an ongoing request from the nation’s tax professional community and has been a continuing recommendation from the Internal Revenue Service Advisory Council (IRSAC) and Electronic Tax Administration Advisory Committee (ETAAC).

Currently, taxpayers must mail a completed Form 1040-X to the IRS for processing. The new electronic option allows the IRS to receive amended returns faster while minimizing errors normally associated with manually completing the form.

About 3 million Forms 1040-X are filed by taxpayers each year.

The new electronic filing option will provide the IRS with more complete and accurate data in an easily readable format to enable customer service representatives to answer taxpayers’ questions. Taxpayers can still use the “Where’s My Amended Return?” online tool to check the status of their electronically-filed 1040-X.

When the electronic filing option becomes available, only tax year 2019 Forms 1040 and 1040-SR returns can be amended electronically. In general, taxpayers will still have the option to submit a paper version of the Form 1040-X and should follow the instructions for preparing and submitting the paper form.

IRS stated additional enhancements are planned for the future.  

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

