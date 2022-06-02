The Internal Revenue Service announced that it’s looking to hire over 4,000 contact representative positions at several IRS offices nationwide this summer.

A contact representative provides administrative and technical assistance to individuals and businesses primarily over the phone, through written correspondence or in person. These full-time positions fall under a special hiring condition called direct-hire authority. Full-time, bilingual (Spanish) positions are also available. No prior tax experience is required.

“The IRS continues to increase its workforce in 2022 to improve the taxpayer experience,” said IRS Taxpayer Experience Officer and Wage and Investment Commissioner Ken Corbin. “We have a variety of jobs available all over the country. Contact representatives, among other things, deal directly with taxpayers by helping them with their tax obligations.”

The IRS offers competitive pay and benefits, on-the-job training, and opportunities for advancement. The pay range for these positions begin at a GS-05 level. Shift availabilities vary by location but there are openings for day shift, (hours between 6 a.m. – 6 p.m.) mid shift (10 a.m. – 10 p.m.) and swing shift (2 p.m. – 1:30 a.m.) in 22 cities nationwide, including Puerto Rico.

Virtual information-sharing events

The agency is hosting virtual information sharing events in June where the IRS will explain the required qualifications and job duties for the contact representative position and provide tips for navigating the application process. Participants will also hear from employees who will provide insights about the work they do day-to-day.

Register Friday, June 3rd @ 12 p.m. EST

Friday, June 3rd @ 12 p.m. EST Register Tuesday, June 7th @ 3 p.m. EST

Tuesday, June 7th @ 3 p.m. EST Register Friday, June 10th @ 6 p.m. EST

Friday, June 10th @ 6 p.m. EST Register Tuesday, June 14th @ 12 p.m. EST

Tuesday, June 14th @ 12 p.m. EST Register Tuesday, June 21st @ 3 p.m. EST

Tuesday, June 21st @ 3 p.m. EST Register Friday, June 24th @ 6 p.m. EST

In-person events

In-person events will be held mostly in June, are open to the public and will be held in the following cities: Andover, Mass.; Atlanta, Ga.; Philadelphia, Pa.; Fresno and Oakland, Calif.; Brookhaven, N.Y.; Cincinnati, Ohio; Memphis, Tenn.; and Caguas, Puerto Rico. Registration for these and more can be found on the IRS careers page.

Interested job seekers are encouraged to bring their resumé and two forms of identification (i.e., state driver’s license and/or state identification card, birth certificate, U.S. passport, military ID or Social Security card). Qualified applicants will receive tentative job offers at the in-person events.

Preregistration is recommended and social-distancing is required to attend the in-person job fairs. Per Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines, mask wear is optional for these job fair sites. For complete details on the virtual events and to register to attend one of the in-person events, visit: jobs.irs.gov/events.